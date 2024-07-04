ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Court declines interim anticipatory bail to former AIADMK Minister

Published - July 04, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District and Sessions Court on Thursday declined to grant interim anticipatory bail to former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in land grab case filed against him in Karur.

The court, while stating that it was not inclined to pass interim orders, however, said it will hear the main anticipatory bail petition and adjourned the hearing to Friday (July 5).

Mr.Vijayabhaskar had sought interim anticipatory bail citing his father’s ill-health, requiring surgery.

The case was booked initially by the Karur Town police on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, Sub Registrar (in charge) last month. It was later transferred to the CB-CID.

