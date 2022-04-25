Karur court awards double life sentence to six persons for murdering father-son duo

The Principal District Judge M. Christopher on Monday awarded double life sentences to six persons for murdering a father-son duo who waged a legal battle against the encroachers of a lake at Mudalaipatti near Kulithalai.

According to the prosecution, a group of persons hacked Ramar alias A.Veeramalai (65),a village temple priest, and his son Vandu alias Nallathambi (40) to death near a temple at Mudalaipatti in 2019. The deceased had filed a Public Interest Litigation against the encroachers on a lake before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Both Veeramalai and Nallathambi, besides bringing the encroachment to the attention of the senior officials of the district, had worked with the activists on various fora to protect the water body. The Kulithalai police registered a murder case against 10 persons, mostly belonging to Mudalaipatti.

Judge Mr.Christopher held six of the accused guilty and sentenced Soundararajan alias Perumal (36), S. Jayakanthan (23), P. Sasikumar (34), S. Stalin (24), T. Prabakaran alias Gundu (27) and M. Praveen Kumar (23) to undergo double life imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently. Four other accused were acquitted.