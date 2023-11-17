HamberMenu
Karur court awards 20-year jail term to a man under POCSO Act

November 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to P. Maheswaran, 40, of Olikaratur for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, the accused had sex with the girl after promising to marry her. She subsequently became pregnant. When Maheswaran came to know about it, he told her not to reveal it to others. As the victim developed pain, she was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on February 14 and gave birth to a boy on the same day. Upon information, the Child Protection Officer inquired into the issue and subsequently lodged a complaint, seeking action against Maheswaran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with the All Women Police, Karur.

A. Naseema Banu, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who held Maheswaran guilty of sexual assault, sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment.

