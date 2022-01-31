Karur Congress MP stages walkout from seat-sharing talks

Karur MP S. Jothimani on Monday walked out of the seat-sharing talks among DMK allies held here by Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

A visibly angry Ms.Jothimani came out of the meeting, attended by district level functionaries of the DMK and its alliance parties, at Kalaignar Arivalayam. On behalf of the Congress, Ms. Jothimani and District Congress Committee president R. Chinnasamy participated in the talks.

The Congress had reportedly sought six wards out of 48 wards in Karur Corporation. But, Mr. Senthil Balaji, who was also the district organiser of the DMK, reportedly stated that he could allot only two wards to the Congress. Moreover, the DMK was said to have adopted a tough stand over allocation of wards to the Congress in Kulithalai and other town panchayats in the district. During the course of talks, it was said that a heated argument ensued between Mr. Senthil Balaji and Ms.Jothimani. Irked over this, the MP walked out from the talks.

Taking strong exception to the manner in which she was treated in the seat-sharing talks, Ms. Jothimani claimed that she was asked to go out. “How can you ask me to go out when I have come here for seat-sharing negotiation. Did I come here as a guest for a feast?” Ms. Jothimani was heard saying after she came out of the talks.

A few functionaries of the DMK tried to pacify the MP. She then left the spot.

Mr. Chinnasamy said the incident was unfortunate. The DMK came forward to allot just two wards in Karur Corporation, besides refusing to allot the wards sought by Congress. The matter had been taken to the notice of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. The district unit would abide by the TNCC’s decision.

While refusing to comment on the accusation made by Ms. Jothimani, Mr. Senthil Balaji said the DMK leadership had been apprised of the seat-sharing talks with Congress. The arrangement with Congress was yet to be finalised and said there was disagreement over the wards to be allotted to the national party. However, they were willing to continue the talks and an amicable settlement would be reached within a day.