Karur Collector warns trouble mongers

KARUR

03 April 2021 21:09 IST

Violence, in any form, will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against those resorting to such acts, Collector and District Election Officer Prashant M. Wadnere has said.

“We are closely monitoring the campaign of political parties in Karur and other three constituencies in the district. All arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling. Stern action will be taken against those trying to disturb the polling process and create trouble,” Mr. Wadnere said.

He told The Hindu that 116 cases had been registered in the district since enforcement of the model code of conduct. Several areas in the district were political and expensive sensitive areas. Hence, special teams formed to track the movements of the political parties had been asked to step up vigil.

“We get inputs on distribution of cash to voters. But, some of them are vague. However, we do not leave any input unattended and verify each and every complaint or input,” Mr. Wadnere said.

According to him, Sunday and Monday were crucial. Bank transactions and abnormal increase in sale of liquor were being monitored. The teams would keep enhanced vigil on all aspects of electioneering.

Out of 124 polling stations, 114 were sensitive and nine critical. Five teams of Central Industrial Security Force had been deployed in various places. Police were ready for any eventualities.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai, Mr. Wadnere visited various sensitive polling stations in the district to check the arrangements being made to conduct the polling.