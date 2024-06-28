ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Collector warns of stern action against sand smugglers

Published - June 28, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Thangavel inspecting the Cauvery river bed at Sevvanthipalayam in Karur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector M. Thangavel on Friday inspected the Cauvery river bed at Sevvanthipalayam, from where sand was allegedly mined illegally.

Accompanied by senior officials, he checked the points of sand excavation and discussed with the officials ways to prevent sand smuggling.

Mr. Thangavel said that 10 check posts had been established at various places to check the illegal transportation of sand. They would be manned by the police and the Revenue Department personnel. They would work round-the-clock in shifts and maintain vigil. There were complaints of some persons smuggling sand on two-wheelers. They would be monitored. Stern action would be taken against those who indulge in sand smuggling, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US