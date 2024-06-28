GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karur Collector warns of stern action against sand smugglers

Published - June 28, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Thangavel inspecting the Cauvery river bed at Sevvanthipalayam in Karur district.

Collector M. Thangavel inspecting the Cauvery river bed at Sevvanthipalayam in Karur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector M. Thangavel on Friday inspected the Cauvery river bed at Sevvanthipalayam, from where sand was allegedly mined illegally.

Accompanied by senior officials, he checked the points of sand excavation and discussed with the officials ways to prevent sand smuggling.

Mr. Thangavel said that 10 check posts had been established at various places to check the illegal transportation of sand. They would be manned by the police and the Revenue Department personnel. They would work round-the-clock in shifts and maintain vigil. There were complaints of some persons smuggling sand on two-wheelers. They would be monitored. Stern action would be taken against those who indulge in sand smuggling, he said.

