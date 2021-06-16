Karur Collector visits GH in PPE kit

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar visiting a COVID-19 ward at Government Hospital in Karur on Wednesday.

KARUR

16 June 2021 22:02 IST

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar on Wednesday sprang a surprise by inspecting the COVID-19 ward at Government Medical College Hospital here attired in Personal Protective Equipment.

Dr. Shankar, a postgraduate in medicine, who assumed office in the morning, visited the hospital in the evening. He sought a PPE kit to enter the special wards, where COVID-19 infected patients were being treated.

He visited the patients and enquired about the treatment extended to them. He held detailed discussion with Muthuselvan, Dean, and senior officials of KGMGH on the system being followed to treat the patients.

He also checked the food offered to the patients.

The Collector visited the oxygen storage plant with a capacity of 10,000 litres. He checked with KGMCH authorities about the infrastructure available to treat the patients.