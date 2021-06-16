Tiruchirapalli

Karur Collector visits GH in PPE kit

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar visiting a COVID-19 ward at Government Hospital in Karur on Wednesday.  

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar on Wednesday sprang a surprise by inspecting the COVID-19 ward at Government Medical College Hospital here attired in Personal Protective Equipment.

Dr. Shankar, a postgraduate in medicine, who assumed office in the morning, visited the hospital in the evening. He sought a PPE kit to enter the special wards, where COVID-19 infected patients were being treated.

He visited the patients and enquired about the treatment extended to them. He held detailed discussion with Muthuselvan, Dean, and senior officials of KGMGH on the system being followed to treat the patients.

He also checked the food offered to the patients.

The Collector visited the oxygen storage plant with a capacity of 10,000 litres. He checked with KGMCH authorities about the infrastructure available to treat the patients.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 10:03:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/karur-collector-visits-gh-in-ppe-kit/article34833903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY