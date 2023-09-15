ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Collector clarifies on sealing of Vinayaga idols sales outlet

September 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Friday said that action had been taken only against those selling Vinayaka idols made of prohibited chemical substances and there would be no action on idols made of clay and other permitted materials.

In a statement, he said that misinformation was being spread that the district administration was acting against the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations. Acting on a complaint that idols made of chemical substances prohibited by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were being sold in the market, a team of officials inspected 418 idols of four to 10 feet in height at a sales centre. Several of them were found to have been made of materials, harmful to the environment. Hence, the centre was sealed on Thursday. The traders were told that the idols and other materials would be returned after September 25.

But Dr. Prabhushankar said that some had been indulged in spreading false information that the district administration was acting against the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration. Idols made of permitted natural materials as per the High Court guidelines and the TNPCB would be permitted, he added.

