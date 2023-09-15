HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Karur Collector clarifies on sealing of Vinayaga idols sales outlet

September 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Friday said that action had been taken only against those selling Vinayaka idols made of prohibited chemical substances and there would be no action on idols made of clay and other permitted materials.

In a statement, he said that misinformation was being spread that the district administration was acting against the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations. Acting on a complaint that idols made of chemical substances prohibited by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were being sold in the market, a team of officials inspected 418 idols of four to 10 feet in height at a sales centre. Several of them were found to have been made of materials, harmful to the environment. Hence, the centre was sealed on Thursday. The traders were told that the idols and other materials would be returned after September 25.

But Dr. Prabhushankar said that some had been indulged in spreading false information that the district administration was acting against the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration. Idols made of permitted natural materials as per the High Court guidelines and the TNPCB would be permitted, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.