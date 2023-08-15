Karur Collector bags two awards

August 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KARUR

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar has been chosen for Good Governance and Best Collector awards by the State government.

While he was chosen for the Good Governance award for rolling out Udhiram Uyarthuvom, a pilot project to screen and treat anaemia among adolescent girls, he will receive the Best Collector award for the district’s performance in implementing various schemes for physically challenged persons.

The Udhiram Uyarthuvom project aims at eradicating anaemia among female students studying Class IX and Plus Two in all government and private schools in the district. Under the scheme, medical teams visited all schools and collected blood samples from 17,047 volunteering female students. The samples were sent to laboratories run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to ascertain haemoglobin levels. Of them, 7,746 students were identified with anaemia and all of them were treated with the supply of special nutritional supplementation kits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will present the awards at the District Collectors conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.