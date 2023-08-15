HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karur Collector bags two awards

August 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar has been chosen for Good Governance and Best Collector awards by the State government.

While he was chosen for the Good Governance award for rolling out Udhiram Uyarthuvom, a pilot project to screen and treat anaemia among adolescent girls, he will receive the Best Collector award for the district’s performance in implementing various schemes for physically challenged persons.

The Udhiram Uyarthuvom project aims at eradicating anaemia among female students studying Class IX and Plus Two in all government and private schools in the district. Under the scheme, medical teams visited all schools and collected blood samples from 17,047 volunteering female students. The samples were sent to laboratories run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to ascertain haemoglobin levels. Of them, 7,746 students were identified with anaemia and all of them were treated with the supply of special nutritional supplementation kits.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will present the awards at the District Collectors conference.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.