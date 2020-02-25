Karur Bypass Road: ‘Work in Progress’

TIRUCHI

25 February 2020 23:01 IST

Tiruchi Corporation finally responds to long-pending demand of residents

Addressing a long-felt need, Tiruchi Corporation has finally begun work on strengthening Karur Bypass Road in the city.

The civic body had earlier announced plans to develop the road as a model project with pedestrian pavements, central median, storm water drains and ducts for cables. The work was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹7.75 crore from Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund.

The substantially higher allocation compared to other road development works was made to incorporate the features, according to officials.

Construction of storm water drains along the nearly 100-foot-wide road is under way.

The road will be relaid end to end. Work is also underway on extending the underground drainage and the works will be completed in about four months, according to a senior civic official.

The project comes in the wake of persistent demand from city residents for development of the road, which, in recent years, has emerged as an arterial stretch as it connects Salai Road and Tiruchi-Karur Highway.

Even the District Road Safety Council, at its last meeting, called for widening of the road and construction of road median.

The road is now an important entry route for vehicles coming from northern and western districts of the State.

Mofussil buses and other vehicles from these districts enter the city via this road to go via Anna Nagar Link Road to reach Central Bus Stand.

Besides, it has become a commercial nerve centre as a clutch of retail showrooms, hotels and eateries have come up on the road.

Many establishments do not have dedicated parking space, forcing visitors to park their vehicles on the roadside compounding the problem.

Residents have been demanding removal of all encroachments such as petty shops and regulation of parking.

“While it is heartening to hear that the road is being widened, we hope all encroachments will be removed. To make it a model road, the Corporation has to keep it free of encroachments in future too,” said Padmanaban, a regular commuter.

According to a senior official, the road median will be built between Salai Road junction and the road overbridge across the railway track. The approach road on the bridge was not wide enough to extend the median over the structure.

Of late, the Karur Bypass Road-Tiruchi-Karur Highway intersection near Kalaignar Arivalayam in the city has also turned into a traffic bottleneck, affecting easy movement of vehicles.

The relaying of the road over the bridge will come as relief to road users. However, many motorists demand installation of automatic traffic signals on this end to streamline traffic flow at the junction.