Karur Bypass Road to be a model stretch

The Tiruchi Corporation has begun work on redeveloping the Karur Bypass Road in an attempt to upgrade the road quality. Undertaken under the State Government's Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund, the project will cost ₹8 crore and will be completed in a year, officials say.

Work on the 1.5 km-long Karur Bypass Road from Salai Road Junction (Kohinoor theatre) to Tiruchi-Karur Highway junction, a heavily congested stretch, is expected to get under way in full swing soon. Corporation is now carrying out temporary patchworks on the flyover in the road. Corporation officials say that the road would be transformed as a model road in the city.

“The entire 1.5-km road would have walkways on both sides and a median at the centre. An underground duct would be an important feature of the road, thereby providing an option to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and other agencies to carry wires and cables through the duct," a senior official of the civic body said.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the road would have a footpath paved with ceramic tiles and a dedicated cycling track. Separate underground drainage, water supply and electricity lines run under the footpath.

“Some sections of the ceramic tiles would be removable in case of maintenance work to be done in any of the lines,” the official said.

The proposed road would be six-lane and will feature LED street lights, a median and will also include retaining walls for the safety of motorists. “The civic body needs to keep in mind that the road needs to last for a long period. We have raised complaints regarding roads getting eroded within a short duration after relaying,” said N. Sekaran, member, District Road Safety Council, adding: “Without retaining walls, the poorly illuminated flyover is also a threat for motorists.”

The Karur Bypass Road, a stretch witnessing heavy traffic flow for the most part of the day, was initially planned to be developed under the Smart City Mission plan but it was later dropped. The project is being executed with funds sanctioned from a different scheme, assure officials.

“There are some small shops and roadside encroachments. They have all been sent formal notices to move. If needed, the civic body would remove them. Similarly, a formal request has been sent to Tangedco in Tiruchi to relocate electric poles and transformers, along with overhead cables, to start the project on the road,” a senior Corporation official said.