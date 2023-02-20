ADVERTISEMENT

Karur businessman Anbunathan arrested on cheating charge

February 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch on Monday arrested financier-cum-businessman P. Anbunathan on charges of cheating and threatening a businessman after allegedly obtaining ₹3 crore from the latter.

Anbunathan of Ayyampalayam in Karur district was arrested on a complaint preferred by businessman Prakash. Police sources said Anbunathan had initially obtained ₹1 crore loan from Prakash and, subsequently, ₹2 crore from the latter. Anbunathan is alleged to have assured Prakash of making him a shareholder in his private firm manufacturing pipes if he did not repay the loan.

However, Anbunathan neither repaid the loan nor made Prakash a shareholder. Prakash had met Anbunathan recently and asked the latter about his promise and the loan amount. Anbunathan is alleged to have threatened Prakash prompting the latter to prefer a complaint to the District Crime Branch which registered a case under IPC sections including 407(criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anbunathan had shot into limelight in the run up to the 2016 Assembly elections when a police team and a flying squad of the Election Commission of India raided his godown at Ayyampalayam and seized a huge amount of cash. The team also detected a fake ambulance with a bogus registration number. Subsequently, Income Tax department officials raided the house of Anbunathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US