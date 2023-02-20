HamberMenu
Karur businessman Anbunathan arrested on cheating charge

February 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch on Monday arrested financier-cum-businessman P. Anbunathan on charges of cheating and threatening a businessman after allegedly obtaining ₹3 crore from the latter.

Anbunathan of Ayyampalayam in Karur district was arrested on a complaint preferred by businessman Prakash. Police sources said Anbunathan had initially obtained ₹1 crore loan from Prakash and, subsequently, ₹2 crore from the latter. Anbunathan is alleged to have assured Prakash of making him a shareholder in his private firm manufacturing pipes if he did not repay the loan.

However, Anbunathan neither repaid the loan nor made Prakash a shareholder. Prakash had met Anbunathan recently and asked the latter about his promise and the loan amount. Anbunathan is alleged to have threatened Prakash prompting the latter to prefer a complaint to the District Crime Branch which registered a case under IPC sections including 407(criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). 

Anbunathan had shot into limelight in the run up to the 2016 Assembly elections when a police team and a flying squad of the Election Commission of India raided his godown at Ayyampalayam and seized a huge amount of cash. The team also detected a fake ambulance with a bogus registration number. Subsequently, Income Tax department officials raided the house of Anbunathan.

