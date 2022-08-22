Karur book fair receives good response

The Karur Book Fair has received a good response from the public, going by the footfalls.

Organised by the Karur district administration along with the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India , the District Library and the Reader’s Circle at Thirumanilaiyur, the book fair was inaugurated by Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Friday. The fair will be held till August 29.

The exhibition has over 100 stalls with lakhs of books on display in order to meet the expectations of all age groups including children, students and women. The books, including comics, fiction, dictionaries, encyclopaedias and autobiographies, are displayed. Various publishers and booksellers from different parts of the State have exhibited their products.

The book fair had been received well. “The attracts at least 10,000 visitors a day. Arrangements are in place for the visitors to spend at least two to three hours,” says T. Prabhushankar, Collector, who visits the book fair almost daily.

Considering the importance of promoting reading habits among the students, he said that instructions had been given to the schools in and around Karur to make use of the opportunity to visit the book fair. Besides the cultural programmes of schools, arrangements had been made to stage talk shows and lectures by leading personalities in the evening, Dr. Prabhushankar added.