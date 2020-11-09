Karur bags national award for reviving Ponnaiyaru

The department of Rural Development has been given an award from the Ministry of Jal Shakti for their work in reviving the Ponnaiyaru, a river flowing through the district. The district secured the second position in the National Water Awards 2020 in the revival of river category in the South Zone.

The rainfed river was rejuvenated over a period of 1.5 years, with the help of workers of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“We chose to revive the river as part of the natural resource management in the district”, said S. Kavitha, Additional Director, District Rural Development Agency. “An additional advantage is that the river, a tributary of Cauvery originates in Kavavur, within the district, so the entire course could be revived,” she said.

First, a feasibility report, a study of the water stream and geomorphological structure was taken.

As part of the works in the 25-km long stream, in the upper course, correction of streams, along with tree plantation and construction of 72 gabion structures were created while in the middle course, 20 boulder check dams were created. A total of 15 recharge pits were constructed while in areas of habitation, soak pits to arrest the flow of greywater into the stream were also made.

Meanwhile, in the mature course, cement-concrete check dams were made. A total of 12 ponds which flow from the river were desilted too.

The entire work which was done with the help of the NREGS workers began early in 2019 and took 1.5 years to complete. “The residents of Kadavur and people living along the stream helped in the work wholeheartedly. This is entirely a people’s initiative,” Ms. Kavitha said while Assistant Engineer, DRDA, R. Thiyagarajan spearheaded the works.