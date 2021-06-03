Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary: saplings to be planted in three districts

Pudukottai

03 June 2021 19:07 IST

Saplings of trees were planted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts on Thursday in connection with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunandhi. The Forest Department would be planting 1,000 saplings in each of the three districts in the days to come.

The programme in Tiruchi organised by the Forest Department was held at the Uzhavar Sandhai ground and along the Anna Nagar Link Road adjoining the District Court here.

Saplings of various tree species numbering about 150 were planted at both places. The remaining saplings would be planted in due course in the other identified locations within the city limits, said a Forest Department official. Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi, S. Ramasubramanian, District Forest Officer, D. Sujatha, officials of Forest and Tiruchi Corporation participated in the programme.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, District Revenue Officer P. V. Saravanan planted a sapling at the Forest Office premises in Machuvadi here on Thursday. District Forest Officer Sudhakar, officials of Forest and Revenue Departments took part in the function. Mr. Saravanan said 1,000 saplings of various tree species would be planted in the reserve forest areas at Machuvadi and at Aladi Perumuthukaadu in Keeranur. Six hundred saplings would be planted in Machuvadi reserve forest and the remaining 400 in Aladi Perumuthukaadu through the Forest Department which would also maintain them.

Perambalur

District Collector, Perambalur P. Sri Venkada Priya inaugurated the saplings plantation programme by planting a sapling at the Integrated Court complex in Perambalur Town. The Collector said saplings of various tree species including teak, ‘pungan’ and ‘naaval’ would be planted on important vacant sites and along important road sides in the district. District Forest Officer Guganesh and Forest Department officials participated, an official release said.