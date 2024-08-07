Karunanidhi statue unveiled in Tiruchi

A bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was unveiled near Kattur Oil Mill police check post in Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency. The statue was installed on privately donated land under the aegis of DMK South District, Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, Karunanidhi’s memorial day. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the statue via video conference from his office in Chennai. The event was attended by senior DMK leaders including Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK Women’s Wing Secretary and MP Kanimozhi.

In Tiruchi, the ceremony was presided over by DMK South District Secretary and State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Party office bearers, the statue’s designer, and the land donor were honored with shawls and gold rings. Mr. Poyyamozhi, who was instrumental in the statue’s installation, was also felicitated with a shawl and gold ring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.