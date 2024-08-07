Karunanidhi statue unveiled in Tiruchi

A bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was unveiled near Kattur Oil Mill police check post in Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency. The statue was installed on privately donated land under the aegis of DMK South District, Tiruchi.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, Karunanidhi’s memorial day. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the statue via video conference from his office in Chennai. The event was attended by senior DMK leaders including Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK Women’s Wing Secretary and MP Kanimozhi.

In Tiruchi, the ceremony was presided over by DMK South District Secretary and State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Party office bearers, the statue’s designer, and the land donor were honored with shawls and gold rings. Mr. Poyyamozhi, who was instrumental in the statue’s installation, was also felicitated with a shawl and gold ring.