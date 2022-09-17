Karumandapam residents demand desilting of open drainages

A damaged open drainage at Thirunagar in Karumandapam in Tiruchi.

Encroachment and damage of open drainages have emerged as major reasons for stagnation of water mixed with sewage on main and cross roads in Karumandapam during the rainy season.

According to sources, there are 8,000 households in various residential colonies situated on both sides of Tiruchi-Dindigal highway in Karumandapam. Thiru Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Alpha Nagar and RMS colony are among the prominent residential areas that came into existence recently due to rapid urbanisation.

As per the existing drainage scheme, the domestic sewage being collected from households travels through open drains on crossroads and joins in main drains on main roads and then in a major drain on the highway. Residents of various colonies invariably encounter the onslaught of water stagnation mixed with sewage on main roads during rainy days. It becomes a major inconvenience for them even for one or two days of heavy downpour. Though the issue is common in several residential colonies in Karurmandapam, it is said that Thiru Nagar, R.M.S. Colony and Alpha Nagar has been badly affected.

Most of the open drainages were constructed about 15 to 20 years ago. Cracks have developed at several spots on the drainages. Similarly, residents find damage at several spots on drains along various crosses. Similar is the case in drains on main roads. In some areas, particularly on Thiru Nagar main road and Tiruchi-Dindigul highway, traders and shopkeepers have encroached the drainages.

It is alleged that some traders have literally clogged the drains at several points for their convenience by dumping waste and food left over, thereby blocking the passage of sewage water. Though it does not cause much problems on summer and dry days, it becomes a major issue to the residents in rainy days.

“Open drainage canals, which were constructed several years ago, are in bad state at several points. The uneven level of drains in cross roads and main roads causes water stagnation,” says E. Mohamed Ali, a long time resident of Thiru Nagar in Karumandapam.

S. John Kennedy of Thiru Nagar Residential Welfare Association says the north-east monsoon is just a few weeks away. Hence, the Tiruchi Corporation should study the issue in detail so as to take preventive measures to remove the silt. New drains should be constructed by removing the damaged drains.