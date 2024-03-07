Karumandapam gets a part-time library finally

March 07, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A long wait of the residents of Karumandapam has come to an end with the opening of a part-time library at R.M.S. Colony on Thursday.

To fulfil the long-pending demand of the people from residential colonies in Karumandapam, the Tiruchi City Corporation built a building on the plot donated by R.M.S. Employees Cooperative Building Society Ltd. at an estimate of ₹8.70 lakh. It was inaugurated on October 25, 2002.

While a portion of the building is used as an office of the sanitary inspector, the portion earmarked for the library had remained vacant for long. The residents of Karumandapam took up the issue with the Corporation, the Department of Public Libraries, and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

Acting on their demand, the Corporation and the District Library Office came forward to use a portion of the building to set up a part-time library. It was declared open on Thursday.

P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, said over 200 persons had paid membership fee. Three patrons had registered. Several residents of Karumandapam had sponsored books for the library. It would function from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

E. Mohammed Ali, a long-time resident of Thirunagar, who spearheaded the struggle to set up the library, said it had become a reality after persistent efforts for a long time. A number of residents had come forward to register as patrons.