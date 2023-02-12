HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karti Chidambaram escapes unhurt in road accident

February 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram escaped unhurt in a road accident near Krishnarayapuram on the Karur-Tiruchi highway on Saturday night.

According to sources, a car proceeding to Mahadhanapuram from Karur hit a mini bus coming from Tiruchi to Karur near Krishnarayapuram. The car then hit the vehicle in which the MP was travelling. Neither Mr. Karti Chidambaram nor his driver suffered injuries. However, the MP’s vehicle which was on the way to Kumbakonam from Erode was damaged.

The injured car driver Madankumar, 40, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. The Mayanur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.