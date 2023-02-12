Karti Chidambaram escapes unhurt in road accident

February 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KARUR

Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram escaped unhurt in a road accident near Krishnarayapuram on the Karur-Tiruchi highway on Saturday night.

According to sources, a car proceeding to Mahadhanapuram from Karur hit a mini bus coming from Tiruchi to Karur near Krishnarayapuram. The car then hit the vehicle in which the MP was travelling. Neither Mr. Karti Chidambaram nor his driver suffered injuries. However, the MP’s vehicle which was on the way to Kumbakonam from Erode was damaged.

The injured car driver Madankumar, 40, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. The Mayanur police have registered a case.