‘Karthigai Deepam’ lit atop Rockfort Temple

TIRUCHI

29 November 2020 22:05 IST

Devotees were not permitted inside the shrine due to pandemic restrictions

A huge lamp was lit atop the Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple here on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival on Sunday.

Devotees were not permitted inside the famous shrine,

the lamp was lit on a copper cauldron that was placed atop a tower installed close to Uchi Pillaiyar shrine at 6 p.m., said a temple official.

The temple authorities used 300 metres of cotton cloth for making the wick.

As many as 900 litres of Ilupai oil, gingelly oil and ghee were used to light the holy lamp.

The temple official said devotees were not allowed inside the temple from 3 p.m. due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.