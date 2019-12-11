Karthigai Deepam lit atop Rockfort temple

A large number of devotees witnessed the Karthigai Deepam’ lit on a copper cauldron atop the famous Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple here on Tuesday.

Ahead of the lighting of the huge deepam, rituals and deeparadhana were performed to Lord Vinayaka, Sri Thayumanaswamy and Goddess Mattuvar Kuzhalammai.

The Karthigai Deepam’ was lit at 6 p.m. close to Uchipillaiyar shrine situated atop the temple. The deepam was lit in the copper cauldron by a priest with thousands of devotees witnessing the event.

Temple authorities said around 300 metres of cotton cloth was used for making the wick and about 900 litres of “illupai” oil, ghee and gingelly oil were used for burning the holy lamp.