Karthigai Deepam festival commences

November 28, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Swaminathaswamy temple at Swamimalai commenced with the holy flag-hoisting on Monday.

The main festival of lighting of Karthigai Deepam would be held on December 6 evening preceded by the car festival in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decorated deities mounted on the gold and silver peacock ‘vahanams’ would be taken around the temple after lighting of the Karthigai Deepam.

The festival would culminate with ‘theerthavari’ at Cauvery on the morning of December 7 and the lowering of the holy flag on the same day night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US