Karthigai Deepam festival commences

November 28, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Swaminathaswamy temple at Swamimalai commenced with the holy flag-hoisting on Monday.

The main festival of lighting of Karthigai Deepam would be held on December 6 evening preceded by the car festival in the morning.

The decorated deities mounted on the gold and silver peacock ‘vahanams’ would be taken around the temple after lighting of the Karthigai Deepam.

The festival would culminate with ‘theerthavari’ at Cauvery on the morning of December 7 and the lowering of the holy flag on the same day night.