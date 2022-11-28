  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Early domination from Korea

Karthigai Deepam festival commences

November 28, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Swaminathaswamy temple at Swamimalai commenced with the holy flag-hoisting on Monday.

The main festival of lighting of Karthigai Deepam would be held on December 6 evening preceded by the car festival in the morning.

The decorated deities mounted on the gold and silver peacock ‘vahanams’ would be taken around the temple after lighting of the Karthigai Deepam.

The festival would culminate with ‘theerthavari’ at Cauvery on the morning of December 7 and the lowering of the holy flag on the same day night.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.