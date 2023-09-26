Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water condemned

September 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A group of members of the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu and farmers organisations on Tuesday were detained after they resorted to a rail roko at Budulur railway station in protest against the Karnataka government for failing to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the Cauvery.

The agitators condemned Karnataka’s refusal to even release 5,000 cusecs of water as directed by Cauvery Water Management Authority. Owing to the adamant stand of Karnataka government, standing kuruvai crop on about 3.50 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta in Tamil Nadu were withering and farmers were unable to take up samba cultivation, they said.

They also condemned the Centre, accusing it of failing to remain neutral and supporting Karnataka, and the Tamil Nadu government for “being inactive.”

The protestors, led by coordinator of the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, marched to the railway station from the bus stand to stage the protest. But they were stopped by the police at the entrance. However, some of them managed to sneak in to the railway station and squatted on the rails in front of Tiruchi-Chennai Cholan Express. Police detained about 150 protesters.