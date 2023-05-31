HamberMenu
Karnataka Deputy CM’s remark: Farmers raise slogans at grievance meeting in Thanjavur

May 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob held his first monthly agriculture grievance meeting in the district on Wednesday. The meeting, slated for May 30, was rescheduled for administrative reasons.

One group of farmers under the banner of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootamaippu, Thanjavur District, sporting the usual green towel on their shoulders, and a second group sporting thiruman on their forehead and a red shawl on their shoulders entered the meeting hall and raised slogans in support of their demands such as agriculture loan waiver.

The group sporting thiruman squatted on the floor and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Both groups raised slogans urging the Tamil Nadu government to condemn and counter Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar’s announcement that the proposed construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu would be executed without fail. But representatives of political party-affiliated associations and other apolitical outfits were more interested in greeting the new Collector by presenting saplings and books.

During their turn to register the grievances, the political and apolitical outfits made a passing reference to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s statement and reposed their faith in the Tamil Nadu government machinery that the latter would handle the situation in an apt manner to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers.

