Karnataka and Goa NCC contingent tops all-India shooting contest

Published - July 14, 2024 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate emerged victorious in the Inter-Directorate Sports Shooting Competition 2024 held in Tiruchi and lifted the trophy. The NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar lifted the runners-up trophy in the week-long all-India shooting competition that concluded on Saturday.

A total of 300 NCC cadets from throughout the country participated in the annual event hosted by the NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar. The Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate topped the medals tally winning three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu bagged three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. The Odisha contingent finished third with one gold and one silver medals. The Deputy Director-General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar Commodore S. Raghav gave away the trophies and medals, according to a press release.

