Kargil War hero Major Saravanan remembered

Published - May 29, 2024 09:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar paying homage to Major M. Saravanan at the memorial at Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Homage was paid to Kargil war martyr Major M. Saravanan on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday with civilians and military personnel paying their respects. 

At a solemn ceremony, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the Kargil war hero at the Major Saravanan Memorial established at the St. John Vestry School roundabout here. Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan accompanied by several DMK members, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, Colonel Sudip Chatterjee, Station Commander and Director, Area Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, Colonel Sunil Bhatt, Group Commander, NCC, Tiruchi and family members of Major Saravanan paid tributes at the memorial. 

Major Saravanan sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil war in May 1999. The officer displayed exceptional bravery, valour and exemplary leadership fighting from the front in the Batalik sector destroying a couple of enemy bunkers and killing two enemy soldiers before laying down his life for the motherland. Major Saravanan was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for the display of fortitude, exceptional bravery and exemplary leadership. 

