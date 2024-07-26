Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

The Kargil Vijay Diwas – 2024 was celebrated at Tamil University, Thanjavur, and at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, in Tiruvarur district on Friday.

While tree plantation drive marked the Silver Jubilee of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on the CUTN premises, at the Tamil University event, Colonel Durga Bir Rai delivered a speech on the factors that led to the war in 1999 and how the Indian Army trounced the enemy.

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, commemorated the day with Lt. Col. Ravichandiran, a Kargil war veteran, sharing his experiences and highlighting the sacrifices of the soldiers during the conflict.

N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor, and M. Rajakumar, Registrar (in-charge), TNJFU, paid tributes to the heroes of the war.