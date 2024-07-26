GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

Published - July 26, 2024 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kargil Vijay Diwas – 2024 was celebrated at Tamil University, Thanjavur, and at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, in Tiruvarur district on Friday.

While tree plantation drive marked the Silver Jubilee of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on the CUTN premises, at the Tamil University event, Colonel Durga Bir Rai delivered a speech on the factors that led to the war in 1999 and how the Indian Army trounced the enemy.

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, commemorated the day with Lt. Col. Ravichandiran, a Kargil war veteran, sharing his experiences and highlighting the sacrifices of the soldiers during the conflict.

N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor, and M. Rajakumar, Registrar (in-charge), TNJFU, paid tributes to the heroes of the war.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.