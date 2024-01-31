Karaivetti bird sanctuary designated as Ramsar site

January 31, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary in Ariyalur district has been designated as Ramsar site by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ramsar sites Secretariat.

Covering an area of 453.7 hectares, the sanctuary, which is a wetland, is one of the important bird and biodiversity areas of Tamil Nadu. The site acts as a home for more than 500 species of flora and fauna. The sanctuary lies in the Central Asian Flyway and is an important breeding and foraging ground for water bird species. The wetland also helps in irrigation and recharge of the ground water of the area.

The Government of Tamil Nadu had sent proposals for two more sites to be declared as Ramsar sites: Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and the Longwood Shola Reserve Forest located in the Nilgiris district. The proposals were accepted by the Ministry and the Ramsar sites secretariat and were designated as Ramsar sites on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu stands at 16, which is the highest in the country, a press release from Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, said on Wednesday.

The release further said the Government of Tamil Nadu was committed to protecting its wetlands through a comprehensive conservation and management plan. Tamil Nadu had also launched the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission - a one its kind mission for protection, conservation and restoration of 100 wetlands at a cost of ₹115.15 crore.

Ramsar convention on wetlands is an international convention on wetlands that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. India became the contracting party of the Ramsar Convention on February 1, 1982.

After a long gap of two decades, the Government of Tamil Nadu under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had obtained notification for 13 new Ramsar sites in 2022 making Tamil Nadu the leading State in the country with the already existing Ramsar sites at Point Calimere, Kodiakarrai, which was notified in 2002, the release added.

