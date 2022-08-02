Tiruchirapalli

NITPY enables direct Ph.D. admission in IIT-Madras for top performers

Special Correspondent KARAIKAL August 02, 2022 21:53 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:53 IST

The National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) has paved way for its students to exercise the privilege of direct Ph.D. admission at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Earlier this week, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti and NIPTY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy signed a Memorandum of Understanding for academic and research collaboration, enabling direct Ph.D. admission for top ten percent of the students, ranked at the end of the sixth semester.

These students will be pursuing the seventh and eighth semester of their B.Tech programme at the IIT Madras, a NITPY press release said.

The scope of the MoU includes exchange of academic information, scholarly information, materials and

publications; exchange of students and faculty; and sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and other academic meetings.

