NITPY puts measures in place for betterment of NIRF ranking 

: The National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY) is looking forward to substantially improve its NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) next year through scaling up research output, enhancing infrastructure and improving faculty strength.

In NIRF Ranking 2022, NITPY moved up eight places over last year to reach the 136th position among engineering colleges.

NITPY has been witnessing vast development on the infrastructure front. A massive classroom complex with state-of-art features involving an expenditure of ₹ 140 crore is coming up in the campus.

Recently, projects worth ₹ 115 crore were launched by the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The six projects encompass Ganga Hostel, Vertical extension of existing girls hostel, Zee Blue amenities centre, Faculty and Staff Quarters.

The NITPY, which now has a faculty count of 62 against the sanctioned strength of 66 is awaiting approval of the Ministry of Education for sanction of an additional 28 posts of teaching faculty.

The laboratory paraphernalia is simultaneously being developed to cater to the requirement of 1,150 students. During this academic year, NITPY will be increasing the student strength in B.Tech Civil and B.Tech Mechanical programmes, alongside starting M.Tech Programmes in the two branches, and three M.Sc. programmes in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics, Institute Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy, said.

With these measures in place, the NITPY would hopefully find a place within the first 100 engineering institutions next year in the NIRF ranking, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy, said.