NITPY moves up in NIRF 2022 ranking

National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY) has attained 136th position in NIRF Ranking 2022: Engineering, moving up eight places over last year.

Measures were in place to ensure ranking of NITPY within the first 100 engineering institutions next year. The infrastructure has been strengthened and research equipment will be installed in all the laboratories, K. Sankaranarayanasamy, said.

During 2022-23, PG programmes will be offered in five subjects: M.Tech in Mechanical and Civil Engineering, and M.Sc. in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics, Prof. Sankaranarayanan said.