Food safety team detects hygiene deficiency in eateries

A three-day inspection of eateries, grocery shops and restaurants carried out in Karaikal town by a food safety team from Puducherry has unravelled unhygienic practices.

The team had found several kilograms of stale meat stored in refrigerators and destroyed it. The team also detected sale of expired food items, according to officials.

M. Ravichandran who led the food safety team instructed the food eateries and restaurants to update the department about the improvements made to hygienic conditions.

The officials also conducted a discussion on the importance of hygiene with an association of hotel owners.