Karaikal will soon get a testing centre

A COVID - 19 testing centre will be established in Karaikal within the next two weeks, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday. The Chief Minister reviewed the measures taken to contain the spread of the disease at a meeting with senior officials.
“It takes two days for the district administration to obtain results of swab samples from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital,” Mr. Narayanasami said while addressing mediapersons. The administration has been sensitised to handle traders with humanitarian approach while enforcing lockdown measures.
The Puducherry government has been pushed into a state of dependence on tax collection in the absence of allotment of funds by the Central Government, he added. Utilisation of the CM COVID-19 relief fund to provide rice, provisions and vegetables to residents in containment zones will be extended to Karaikal.
The Chief Minister was informed that Karaikal had seen 42 positive cases so far and of them 27 were active cases. He also launched a COVID-19 mobile testing unit that covered a few localities in Nedungadu and Tirunallar and collected swab samples from 17 residents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath