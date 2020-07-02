Karaikal will soon get a testing centre

A COVID - 19 testing centre will be established in Karaikal within the next two weeks, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday. The Chief Minister reviewed the measures taken to contain the spread of the disease at a meeting with senior officials.

“It takes two days for the district administration to obtain results of swab samples from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital,” Mr. Narayanasami said while addressing mediapersons. The administration has been sensitised to handle traders with humanitarian approach while enforcing lockdown measures.

The Puducherry government has been pushed into a state of dependence on tax collection in the absence of allotment of funds by the Central Government, he added. Utilisation of the CM COVID-19 relief fund to provide rice, provisions and vegetables to residents in containment zones will be extended to Karaikal.

The Chief Minister was informed that Karaikal had seen 42 positive cases so far and of them 27 were active cases. He also launched a COVID-19 mobile testing unit that covered a few localities in Nedungadu and Tirunallar and collected swab samples from 17 residents.