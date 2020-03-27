Karaikal tries out a novel strategy to keep people indoors

Karaikal district administration has initiated a novel method of reaching out to residents with daily supplies such as milk, vegetable and groceries to make sure they stay indoors.

Dividing the district into 18 zones, the administration has identified three self-help groups in each zone to perform the task. There will be a nodal person in each zone with whom the residents in the jurisdiction could convey their requirements over phone, District Collector Arjun Sharma said.

The nodal person will take the orders, procure the supplies, and have them delivered at the doorsteps through the members of the self-help-groups in a time-bound manner.

Alongside, the residents have also been provided with the phone numbers of super markets in their respective areas. The super markets have also been instructed to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps

Earlier this week, the Collector, in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for observance during the 21-day lock down period, deployed Executive Magistrate/ Incident Commanders for overall implementation of containment measures in their jurisdiction.

Tahsildar /Deputy Tahsildars have been designated as incident commanders under the overall supervision of sub divisional magistrates.

They will ensure movement of essentials and sort out complaints received from the public with utmost seriousness, the Collector said.

On Thursday, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy who reviewed the preparedness of the district administration to handle the situation, was apprised by the Collector about the measures in place to ensure people kept themselves indoors, and the sufficiency of health infrastructure in hospitals.

Emphasising on personal distancing and personal hygiene, the Collector said that supply of essential commodities was being constantly monitored. There was adequate stock of fruits, vegetables, grocery commodities and petrol.

As part of the awareness drive about hygiene, a video content of M. Adharsh, Deputy Collector-Revenue, demonstrating step-wise hand washing technique was also being circulated in social media. In the video lasting a few minutes, Mr. Adharsh first explains the significance of using soap water to kill the virus, before detailing the methods of cleaning the inner and outer parts of the fingers, the gaps between the fingers, the thumbs and ultimately the wrists, for a duration ranging from 20 to seconds. Wash basins with pipes have been installed outside bank offices and super markets, he said.

Mr. Adharsh also cautioned youngsters against moving about in two-wheelers. He urged them to realise the seriousness of the situation, emphasising that there was no cure for the complications caused by novel coronavirus.