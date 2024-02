Karaikal-Tiruchi Express special train timings revised

February 08, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has revised the schedule of Karaikal-Tiruchi Express special (06739) with effect from February 9. The train will leave Karaikal at 2.55 p.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 6.45 p.m.

It will have stop at Tirumalairayan Pattinam Halt, Nagore, Vellippalayam, Nagapattinam, Andanapettai, Sikkal, Kizhvelur, Kuthur, Adiyakkamangalam, Tiruvarur, Kulikarai, Tirumanthikunam, Koradacheri, Nidamangalam, Koyilvenni, Ammapet, Saliyamangalam, Kudikadu, Thanjavur, Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal and Ponmalai, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

