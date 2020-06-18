Karaikal tightens vigil at check-posts

18 June 2020 18:19 IST

In the wake of five Chennai returnees testing positive for COVID-19 virus within a week, apprehensions of influx of people from the State capital and neighbouring districts has galvanised the Karaikal administration into stepping up vigil at the check-posts.

The district administration has also directed Revenue department staff to create awareness on sealing of interior porous borders at nine locations in Thirunallar and 21 in Karaikal taluk. Tahsildars in these taluks are required to submit reports once in every two days on the status of sealed borders, and the measures taken to curb non-essential movement between the interior ‘katcha’ border roads.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Veeravallavan, District Collector Arjun Sharma inspected the Vanjur Check-Post on Wednesday.

Public welfare organisations have, for long, been demanding tighter vigil at the border check-posts to prevent spread of the virus.

The Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption, in a representation to the district administration, copies of which were also addressed to the Puducherry Government and the Prime Minister's Office sought an explanation on how entry of a dead body by a group was permitted for last rites without e-passes, and the reason behind issue of thousands of e-passes in a gap of few days.

The district administration was lifting samples from people at the check-posts sparingly. Samples from asymptomatic patients were not being taken for testing, S. Anandkumar, president of Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption, said. An audit of deaths in the district must be made, he added.

The district administration has a responsibility to curb renting of vacant properties to outsiders by those residents of Karaikal who are settled elsewhere through online rental agencies, Prof. Anandkumar said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the district administration sealed a gift shop at Church Street for not observing COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing.