Karaikal SC/ST welfare federation urges Puducherry government to set up monitoring committee

The Karaikal District SC/ST People’s Welfare Federation has urged the Puducherry government to form a more inclusive district-level monitoring committee that includes Dalit scholars, social leaders, and community representatives, in addition to government officials, to oversee welfare initiatives.

For over a decade, the federation has been advocating for the formation of a district-level monitoring committee for scheduled caste people under the leadership of the district collector. The existing district monitoring committee, which inspects funds allocated under the special component plan, consists of only three government officials, with no representation from the community, such as social activists, educators, or social leaders.

“We have been asking for this committee for more than 10 years. A monitoring body without community representation lacks perspective on the real challenges faced by Dalits,” said N. Kamaraj, president of the Karaikal District SC/ST People’s Welfare Federation.

The federation also called on the Puducherry government to include representatives from Karaikal in the newly formed “state schedule caste development council” to ensure their concerns are addressed. They proposed the inclusion of retired or current officials from Karaikal’s Adi Dravidar welfare department.

The group also stressed the need to address declining reading skills post-COVID, urging the reinstatement of evening special classes for government school students from grades 6 to 10, and the establishment of permanent training centers for higher secondary students in subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry, and computer science to prepare them for competitive exams.

