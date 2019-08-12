Karaikal residents yearn for better rail connectivity to Coimbatore

The general public in Karaikal district are in keen anticipation of the response of the railway authorities to their persistent request for improving connectivity with Coimbatore.

Though Chennai is closer geographically, the residents of Karaikal have for long been considering Coimbatore as the ‘go to’ destination for treatment of serious ailments.

“Hundreds of aged people from Karaikal travel to Coimbatore on a daily basis for heart surgery and treatment of diabetes. Although there are enough buses, travelling by train is the only option for the aged and ailing people,” V.R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Rail Users Welfare Association, said.

There is a strong belief among the people in Karaikal that the quality of treatment in hospitals in Coimbatore is far better when compared to other places, Mr. Dhanaseelane said.

There is heavy demand for seats in Karaikal-Ernakulam Express, despite the inconvenient timings. The train leaves Karaikal at 4.10 p.m. and reaches Coimbatore at 1.30 a.m. the following day.

Similarly, the timings of the train in the return direction are also as much inconvenient. It departs from Coimbatore around 3 a.m. and reaches Karaikal around mid-day. It is for this reason that a section of passengers travel by road up to Mayiladuthurai to board the Coimbatore-bound Jan Shatabdi Express. Another section of passengers take the Karaikal-Thanjavur DEMU to reach Needamangalam well in advance in order to board Semmozhi Express at 8.45 p.m.

“The railways must consider in right earnest our request for providing a link service to Needamangalam so as to derive the utility of Mannaragudi-Coimbatore Semmozhi Express,” former president of Karaikal Chamber of Commerce V. Anandan said.

Traders in Karaikal also make frequent trips to Coimbatore as they prefer sourcing consumer durables from the city known as a hub of manufacturing industries.

“Sourcing products directly from manufacturers centres is much advantageous. The price competitiveness is not possible when we depend on dealers,” Mr. Anandan said adding that the railways must do whatever is possible to improve the rail connectivity from Karaikal to Western Tamil Nadu.