Karaikal residents prefer status quo

The Centre’s denial of statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry has not evoked positive reactions from denizens of Karaikal enclave.

The people in Karaikal district, who have been complaining of neglect by the Puducherry administration, seem to favour status quo. Earlier this week, the Centre announced its decision not to accord Statehood in response to the Puducherry government’s resolution. The resolution had sought Statehood for the Puducherry region along with outlying regions of Mahe, Karaikal and Yanam.

The DMK and AIADMK also made the demand in their manifestoes.

There is logic in the Central’s rejection of the proposal. There is neither geographic contiguity nor a common language. The resolution is an eyewash indulged in pursuit of more powers vis-a-vis the Governor, S.P. Selvashanmugam, convenor, Karaikal Struggle Group, said.

When Goa became India's 25th State during 1987, Daman and Diu, located on the Gujarat Coast, were separated and continued to be administered as the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Based on this contiguity factor, the resolution seeking Statehood was itself flawed, he said.

A section of votaries of development in Karaikal supports the idea of Statehood being confined to Puducherry region. If granting statehood to Puducherry would pave way for Karaikal’s transformation into a separate Union Territory, it must be welcomed, said V.R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Rail Users Welfare Association.

According to S. Ganesan, businessman, status of Union Territory for Karaikal, will be a panacea for development. Now, Karaikal is losing out to Puducherry. Sales tax and GST generated from Karaikal constitute a chunk of revenue for Puducherry government but only a negligible portion is used for development. Karaikal is far behind in making progress in higher education due to neglect and unemployment.

Statehood for Puducherry is necessary but the question is how the administration would sustain financially. Revenue generation is abysmal. The administration is heavily dependent on excise revenue. There must be safeguards for Karaikal also. Step motherly treatment of Karaikal by the Puducherry administration has been a cause for concern, said S. Selvaganapathy, president, Bar Association of Karaikal.

Grant of Statehood for Puducherry would only force the administration to impose heavy taxes to mop up revenue. The Centre’s decision is very much in the interests of people of Karaikal, Anandakumar, president, India Against Corruption, Karaikal Unit, said.