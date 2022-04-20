Karaikal Port handles first Cape Size Vessel 

Karaikal Port Private Limited (KPPL) has achieved a milestone by handling the first Cape Size Vessel, MV Berge Mcclintock, signifying preparedness for global competition.

With its fully mechanised system, 77,381 metric tonnes of steam coal for Adani Enterprises Limited, was handled by the port on Monday. The feat coincided with the port's 13 years of successful operations.

V. Raghunandan, Chief Executive Officer, KPPL, said the port was gearing up to set higher benchmarks in the coming months.

Cape size vessels are handled only at select ports in India due to restrictions on length, beam, and draft. Karaikal Port’s capability to handle large vessels will hugely benefit trade by bringing down the freight costs and making them more competitive globally, a press release said.

Karaikal Port is currently handling a wide cargo mix varying from iron ore, steel bars, coal, fertilizers, sand, raw sugar, wheat, limestone and gypsum. With excellent hinterland connectivity and through its state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities, Karaikal Port, in the near future, was poised to become the most preferred one in South India, the release said.