Karaikal police to go doorsteps to redress grievances of senior citizens

August 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal police have planned to implement a slew of measures to ensure the timely redressal of public grievances with a special focus on senior citizens and to improve law enforcement machinery in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manish convened a meeting recently with the senior police officers, all station house officers, and constables to discuss various issues pertaining to law enforcement in the enclave and decided to implement measures for better policing.

Accordingly, the police have planned to go to the doorsteps of the senior citizens to receive complaints and grievances from them and take expeditious steps to resolve them on a priority basis, said police sources.

The police have also decided to conduct self-defence training programmes for girl students to instil confidence to defend themselves from anti-social elements and for personality development. A team of women police constables will conduct training programmes at the school level.

A dedicated special action force to deal with law and order issues during protests and crowd control during temple festivals and large gatherings will be launched soon, said police sources.

Starting from August 30, the Karaikal police will hold a public grievance redressal meeting, every month, to receive complaints and grievances from the members of the public. Along with this, special programmes concerning the mental health and well-being of police personnel and their family welfare will be conducted every month.

