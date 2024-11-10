 />
Karaikal police round up history-sheeters under ‘Operation Trishul’

Eight long-pending non-bailable warrants were successfully executed, and two arrests made under the Arms Act for possession of dangerous weapons

Published - November 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a continued effort to combat criminal activities, the Karaikal District Police launched ‘Operation Trishul’ early on Sunday, targeting history-sheeters, rowdy elements, and other criminal factions across the district.

The operation, which is conducted monthly or once in 15 days, aims at conducting checks on individuals involved in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, outstanding warrants, and violent crimes.

Under the direction of R. Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Puducherry, and supervised by the Superintendent of Police (South & North), Karaikal, nearly 100 police personnel were mobilised to carry out the operation.

The operated started early morning when police teams checked the residences of individuals with criminal backgrounds, intending to either arrest them or place them under preventive surveillance. The operation resulted with 21 history-sheeters undergoing checks, eight long-pending non-bailable warrants successfully executed, and two arrests made under the Arms Act for possession of dangerous weapons. Additionally, security proceedings were initiated against 34 individuals under the BNSS (Public Safety Act) to address potential threats to public safety.

