Karaikal police crack burglary case, arrest history-sheeter, associates

Published - August 05, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A breakthrough has been achieved by the Karaikal police in a burglary case reported on February 7, 2024. The incident involved the theft of gold and silver items valued at approximately ₹ 5 lakh from a residence in Neravy commune.

The police investigation, led by Thiruppattinam Sub-Inspector R. Mari Christian, revealed that a thief, Hajmeer Haja Sherif, and his associates were behind the burglary. The team used CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and the support of the Karaikal Cyber Cell to track down the culprits.

The accused, including Vigneshwaran alias Vicky, Prathap Kumar, Vasanthapriya alias Priya alias Asifa, Haja Maideen, Mohammed Ismail alias Basil, and Shaini, were apprehended after an intensified search.

The police recovered 20 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery, silver items, the car used in the crime, and the mobile phones used by the culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manish commended the investigation and recovery efforts by the team. The accused were presented before the district Judicial Magistrate-1 Court on Sunday and were sent to Karaikal Sub Jail.

This investigation has brought to light the involvement of Hajmeer Haja Sherif and his associates in multiple cases of theft, robbery, attempted murder, and fraud in various districts in Tamil Nadu.

